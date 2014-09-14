Around the NFL

Chargers pull off perfect game in win over Seahawks

Published: Sep 14, 2014 at 12:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The San Diego Chargers needed a near-perfect game to beat defending champion Seattle Seahawks Sunday. That's what they got in a 30-21 upset. Here are our takeaways:

  1. Antonio Gates and Philip Rivers should send this game film to Canton. Their performance encapsulated everything that has made them one of the best duos in the league since Rivers took over nine years ago. All seven targets thrown to Gates were caught, for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Rivers kept dodging defenders and throwing improbable passes from uncomfortable platforms. No one throws a touch pass quite like Rivers.

Gates, meanwhile, made a handful of incredible grabs. Ladarius Green was nowhere to be seen. So much for Gates' decline.

  1. This looked just like the Chargers' 2013 offense at its best: Death by 1,000 five-yard runs and eight-yard catches. The Chargers controlled the game with the temperature over 90 degrees with three straight drives of at least nine plays to open the game. They scored in their first four possessions. They held the ball for 42 minutes. Seattle's running backs had only eight carries.
  1. It's rare to see the Seahawks' pass defense so thoroughly dominated. They missed a lot of tackles and struggled with short crossing patterns. Rivers wasn't afraid of throwing at Richard Sherman. They completed their first four passes toward Sherman for 56 yards.
  1. San Diego's rushing attack, on the other hand, struggled all day. Ryan Mathewsleft with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. The Chargers couldn't crack three yards per carry.
  1. Don't fault the Seahawks offense for this one. They were more explosive per play than San Diego, and Russell Wilson was sharp overall. But the Seahawks got the ball back only down six points with 3:05 left. Shareece Wright stopped Percy Harvin's "Jet Sweep" for a six-yard loss to open the drive, and the Seahawks couldn't move the ball from there.
  1. San Diego's defense is completely different with Melvin Ingram and Dwight Freeney rushing the passer. And cornerback Jason Verrett looks like a keeper.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers signing TE Gerald Everett to two-year, $12 million deal

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ has a new toy to play with. The Chargers are signing veteran tight end Gerald Everett to a two-year, $12 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The pact includes $8 million fully guaranteed and a max value of $13.5 million.
news

Bengals sign former Cowboys OT La'el Collins to three-year deal

Departing Dallas and arriving in Cincinnati, La'el Collins is the latest addition to the Bengals' rebuilt offensive line. Collins is signing with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Sunday, March 20

Outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't mind Chiefs' crowded WR corps: 'I made the decision to come here to win'

Two months after Pittsburgh's playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium, JuJu Smith-Schuster was back in Kansas City on Sunday to be introduced as the newest member of the Chiefs.
news

Rashaad Penny returns to Seahawks on one-year deal worth up to $6.5M

The Seahawks agreed to terms with running back ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿ on a one-year deal to return to the team. Penny, 26, will make $5.75 million on the contract with a chance to earn up to $6.5 million.
news

Browns announce trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Cleveland announced Sunday that it traded for Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB and a 2024 fifth-rounder.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade provides 'clarity' for organization, former QB

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio said that Friday's trade of Deshaun Watson brought "clarity" for both the team and its former quarterback. Caserio also said he's still determining whether the club will look to add to the QB room via the draft or a veteran.
news

All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: 'I can't thank you enough'

Davante Adams﻿' trade to the Raiders pairs him with his hometown team. Before the transaction became official, the All-Pro wide receiver offered an extended thanks and goodbye on Instagram to what had been his only NFL home.
news

Titans acquiring Rams WR Robert Woods for 2023 sixth-rounder

The Titans took another swing at forming one of the better wideout duos in football. Tennessee is acquiring Robert Woods from the Rams for a 2023 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford signs four-year, $160M extension

After paying off in his first year in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is cashing in. The Rams and the Super Bowl-winning QB have agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns send Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick; Cleveland signing Jacoby Brissett

The Browns are trading backup quarterback ﻿Case Keenum﻿ to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero reports. Cleveland has also agreed to terms with former Dolphins and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

The Cincinnati Bengals' bid to repeat as AFC champions will include Eli Apple. The Bengals announced that they re-signed Apple to a one-year contract.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW