Chargers promote Troymaine Pope ahead of 'TNF'

Published: Dec 13, 2018 at 02:38 AM
Kevin Patra

The Los Angeles Chargers are adding running back insurance ahead of Thursday night's AFC West battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Chargers are promoting Troymaine Pope from the practice squad, per a source informed of the move. The team later confirmed the news.

The move comes as starter Melvin Gordon's status remains up in the air. Gordon has been pushing to play after missing the last two weeks due to a knee injury. Promoting Pope suggests the team might play it safe and keep Gordon out another week.

The Chargers listed running back Austin Ekeler out on Thursday.

Pope, 25, has bounced around the NFL, taking 12 carries in 2016 with the Seahawks and Jets.

If Gordon doesn't play, rookie Justin Jackson is in line to carry the load. Fellow rookie Detrez Newsome would likely play backup, with Pope adding depth.

