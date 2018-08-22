Chargers playmaker Mike Williams seeks (and flashes) greatness

"He said to me he wants to be great. He said that, not me," McGeoghan says. "Well, if you say that to me -- I watched Jerry Rice from the practice squad, I watched Tim Brown on the practice field and Fred Biletnikoff as a position coach (all are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as receivers), so if it ain't that standard, then it's not good enough. And if you don't want to meet that standard and be coached that way, then don't tell me that you want to be great. Just say, I want to make the team. Or I want to play 16 games. Or I want to be on the special teams. Just be honest with me, because I'm going to be honest with you. Mike absolutely has been honest with me and himself; that's why you've seen that skyrocket trajectory that everybody sees every day and that has everybody super excited."