Around the NFL

Chargers place Pro Bowl C Mike Pouncey on IR

Published: Oct 09, 2019 at 07:36 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Another autumn day and another significant Chargers injury.

Four-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, the team announced on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, Los Angeles signed center/guard Ryan Groy.

During Wednesday's presser, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Pouncey will have neck surgery and added he did not know if the injury was career-ending.

Pouncey adds to a list that began mounting before the season of Chargers injuries that includes safety Derwin James, offensive tackle Russell Okung, tight end Hunter Henry, defensive end Melvin Ingram, running back Justin Jackson and on and on.

During the Chargers' Week 5 loss to the Broncos, Pouncey injured his neck during the second half and did not return -- and now he won't for quite some time. Following his departure, Dan Feeney filled in at center, while Forrest Lamp was inserted at left guard. The team's starting left tackle, Okung, has yet to play this season.

With the addition of Pouncey, the Chargers have six projected starters out with injuries, which includes James (foot), Okung (pulmonary embolism), safety Adrian Phillips (forearm), Henry (knee) and Ingram (hamstring). Kicker Mike Badgley (groin) has also been missing for some time. On a positive note, Henry was back at practice in a limited role.

The 2-3 Chargers host the 1-4 Steelers on Sunday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Dolphins on Thursday

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, keyed by a 59-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins, handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season Thursday night on Prime Video.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa exits Thursday's game with head/neck injury; transported to local hospital

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited Miami's Thursday Night Football game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter after he was slung to the turf.

news

Week 4 Thursday inactives: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals  on Thursday night.

news

Glazer family to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian disaster relief

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Thursday that it would be donating $1 million to assist in disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Ian.

news

Dolphins used 12 offensive players while practicing at University of Cincinnati to fool onlookers

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Dolphins noticed that people were observing their walkthrough session at the University of Cincinnati, so the team deliberately inserted a 12th player into offensive sets so that nothing would be spoiled on video.

news

Players selected to 'Pro Bowl Games' will be required to attend barring a medical issue

Players selected for the Pro Bowl Games will be required to attend the event, barring a medical issue, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

news

Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa

Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for failure to control vehicle following single-car crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle following the single-car crash he was involved in this week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com on Thursday.

news

Doug Pederson sees bright future for Eagles' Jalen Hurts: 'He's going to defy all odds'

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson had a front-row seat for the beginning of Jalen Hurts' NFL career, and he's not surprised to see the Oklahoma and Alabama product thriving in his third professional season.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) misses second consecutive practice ahead of Vikings game

Despite assurances otherwise, the Saints' day-to-day plan for Jameis Winston required another day off. Winston did not participate in New Orleans' practice for a second straight day.

news

Ravens DT Michael Pierce to undergo season-ending biceps surgery

Michael Pierce's return to Baltimore has been cut short after just three games. Pierce is undergoing season-ending biceps surgery on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE