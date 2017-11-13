Chargers place Philip Rivers in concussion protocol

It's unclear when Rivers suffered the head injury. On his final play of the game, Rivers threw a deep interception to Jags corner A.J. Bouye and then proceeded to deck Bouye out of bounds to prevent a game-winning pick-six. Rivers was not sacked by the self-proclaimed "Sacksonville" defense, but did take five QB hits. Rivers finished with 235 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 20-17 loss.