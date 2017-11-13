Around the NFL

Chargers place Philip Rivers in concussion protocol

Published: Nov 13, 2017 at 10:35 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Philip Rivers' consecutive starts streak is in jeopardy.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was placed into concussion protocol Monday, coach Anthony Lynn told reporters, one day after the Bolts fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. Lynn said he saw "nothing at all" from Rivers after the game to indicate he had suffered a concussion.

It's unclear when Rivers suffered the head injury. On his final play of the game, Rivers threw a deep interception to Jags corner A.J. Bouye and then proceeded to deck Bouye out of bounds to prevent a game-winning pick-six. Rivers was not sacked by the self-proclaimed "Sacksonville" defense, but did take five QB hits. Rivers finished with 235 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 20-17 loss.

The 35-year-old has not shown up on the injury report this year and has not displayed concrete signs of physical deterioration. In fact, he hasn't missed a game since taking over the Chargers' starting role from Drew Brees in 2006. The Chargers ironman has started 185 consecutive games, the second-best active streak behind draft mate Eli Manning (208) and the fourth-best all time.

If Rivers can't go against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday, it's likely that longtime backup Kellen Clemens will fill in. Former Bills quarterback Cardale Jones is also on the roster.

For a 3-6 Chargers club teetering on the verge of elimination from playoff contention, Rivers' health will be something to monitor.

