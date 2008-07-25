Chargers place four, including Gates, on PUP list

Published: Jul 25, 2008 at 12:09 PM

The Chargers have placed four players -– tight end Antonio Gates, center Nick Hardwick, fullback Andrew Pinnock and linebacker Anthony Waters –- on the active-physically-unable-to-perform-list.

All four players remain on the team's 80-man roster, however each is ineligible to participate in practice until they pass a physical. The players can remain on the Active-PUP list until the final roster cutdown date on Aug. 30.

Gates is recovering from a toe injury. Hardwick is recovering from a foot injury, while Pinnock and Waters are both recovering from knee injuries.

