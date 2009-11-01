Chargers pick Floyd over Chambers to start at receiver vs. Raiders

Published: Nov 01, 2009 at 08:52 AM

The San Diego Chargers benched wide receiver Chris Chambers in favor of Malcom Floyd to start in Sunday's 24-16 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Floyd, a four-year NFL veteran who had nine catches for 187 yards and one touchdown this season, responded with two receptions for 64 yards. Chambers did play in the game and made one catch for 20 yards.

Chambers, a nine-year NFL veteran, had just eight catches for 102 yards and one touchdown this season.

Chargers inside linebacker Kevin Burnett missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Tim Dobbins started in Burnett's spot but was carted off the field with a knee injury, so the Chargers turned to third-year pro Brandon Siler.

Dobbins later returned to the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey limited at Panthers practice again, believes he has chance to play vs. Eagles

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s time away could be over very soon. McCaffrey (hamstring) was officially limited in Thursday's practice, according to the team's injury report.
news

Raiders move first-round OT Alex Leatherwood to guard during Thursday's practice

After starting at right tackle through the first four games of the season, Raiders first-rounder Alex Leatherwood saw snaps at a different position during Thursday's practice.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (personal matter) to miss Week 5 game vs. Jets in London

The Falcons announced Thursday that standout receiver Calvin Ridley will not accompany the team to its overseas matchup against the Jets due to a personal matter.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still managing back issue, doesn't want to wear additional pads

A lingering injury has some wondering if Lamar Jackson should don extra gear in an effort to protect himself. The Ravens QB is not among that contingent.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW