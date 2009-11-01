Chargers pick Floyd over Chambers to start at receiver vs. Raiders

The San Diego Chargers benched wide receiver Chris Chambers in favor of Malcom Floyd to start in Sunday's 24-16 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Floyd, a four-year NFL veteran who had nine catches for 187 yards and one touchdown this season, responded with two receptions for 64 yards. Chambers did play in the game and made one catch for 20 yards.
Chambers, a nine-year NFL veteran, had just eight catches for 102 yards and one touchdown this season.
Chargers inside linebacker Kevin Burnett missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Tim Dobbins started in Burnett's spot but was carted off the field with a knee injury, so the Chargers turned to third-year pro Brandon Siler.
Dobbins later returned to the game.
