Chargers' Philip Rivers excited to play Chiefs in Week 1

Published: Apr 20, 2018
Kevin Patra

If what's past is prologue, the Los Angeles Chargers should be marking down an L for their Week 1 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

K.C. has owned Philip Rivers and the Chargers in recent seasons. L.A. has lost the past eight meetings against its division rivals -- random fact: Rivers' youngest daughter, Clare, has yet to witness her father beat the Chiefs.

While speaking about the makeup of the Chargers' schedule with Ricky Henne of the team's official website, Rivers pointed out how opening with a division opponent makes it vital getting out of the gate fast.

"The first game is the only one that matters from a one-game-at-a-time approach," he said. "Obviously, they've had our number the last few years. We've lost eight in a row against them. So it's exciting to start at home against them with a division game."

Rivers has been particularly snake-bitten by the Chiefs. He has thrown 30 career interceptions versus K.C., most against any opponent, including a whopping six in two tilts last season. Luckily he will no longer have to face Marcus Peters twice a year.

Beginning the season with a division opponent offers a double-bladed effect for teams. The winner gets an extra boost toward the AFC West crown while the loser has additional ground to make up.

"That first opponent, that's always exciting to learn who you are going to play first," head coach Anthony Lynn said. "We've got Kansas City, and that's going to be a heck of a challenge for us. They won our division last year. We're very familiar with them, and they're familiar with us. It should be a good ballgame. ... That team is going to tell us a lot about ourselves right off the bat."

There will be plenty of intrigue for the opening Chiefs-Chargers tilt, in which Patrick Mahomes II will begin his career as K.C.'s starting quarterback. There is a benefit for the Chargers facing a young quarterback before he's knee-deep in his first full campaign. On the flipside, L.A. defensive coordinator Gus Bradley won't have much film to scout Mahomes.

The changes on the Kansas City defense could be the biggest beneficiary for Rivers, who has struggled mightily against the division foe. With the Chiefs trading away Peters and saying goodbye to the likes of Derrick Johnson and Tamba Hali, Rivers will be facing a revamped defense still attempting to gel.

Division games are always important. The level of significance gets magnified when it opens the season, and you've lost eight straight times to that opponent.

