Chargers' Phil McGeoghan brings fight for racial justice to hometown with new program

John Benjamin is the head football coach at Agawam High. He has seen and heard a lot over the years, but the phone call he received at 11 p.m. on a Friday last month will never leave him. McGeoghan was on the other end of the line, and it wasn't long before his passion had turned to tears as he explained not only what he wanted to do to bring about social change, but why he needed to do it.

Slowly, he began recounting the time he and a group of teenage friends, wanting to be cool and hang with the older kids, pulled up to a convenience store and slipped a few dollars to someone outside to buy them some beer. They didn't think twice about it. It was just something young people sometimes do when parents are out of town and a party is going down.

McGeoghan knew it was wrong, but young boys will be young boys. He planned to drink only two beers because that was all he could tolerate without throwing up. But he never got the chance because police pulled over the car. Things went from zero to 100 in the short walk from the patrol car to the boys' car. As McGeoghan remembers it, a gun was drawn on the driver and the boys were told to get out of the car.

McGeoghan said he was thrown against the car and handcuffed so firmly it broke his skin. Racial slurs followed. Frightened, McGeoghan didn't know if the officer was trying to scare him straight or was an actual threat. The answer came when they got to the precinct and the cop, according to McGeoghan, roughed him up in a cell.

"Honestly, it was one of the most powerful conversations I've ever had," Benjamin said. "It was the first time I had heard of it. I never expected that something like that could have happened in Agawam, but it did. And especially couldn't imagine it happening to a kid like Phil. He was a fantastic young man when he was in high school."

McGeoghan then began explaining what he wanted to do and asked if Benjamin could work with him to bring his players and their families together with police. He wasn't looking to place blame or pick a side. He wanted everyone to be willing to open their hearts and minds in an effort to see the situation from the other's vantage point.

Benjamin phoned the local police chief and next day -- the two are friends -- as well as some police officers he knows. They were all onboard. McGeoghan then used his hometown connections to arrange a call with Valdamar Brower, the head football coach at Springfield Central High. If he could get the two biggest football programs from the area to buy in, there was reason for hope.

Brower didn't hesitate. He found somewhat of a kindred spirit in McGeoghan. They shared a similar past in that both are biracial, both were local football stars who earned college scholarships and both went into coaching when their playing careers were over. And yet McGeoghan also expanded Brower's understanding of how the unrest in the streets was weighing on young boys and men, particularly those of color.

"As a coach, I'm running a year-round football program and just kind of really focused on getting the guys to college, giving them a better situation and just making sure they're staying out of trouble and getting their bodies better with strength and conditioning," Brower said. "We were able to be with them and deflect a lot of that stuff, but this COVID situation really opened up a lot of things because we weren't able to be with the guys (in person) every day."

They communicated primarily over computers, and what Brower realized is that his players were more emotionally affected by what was taking place in the streets than he realized.

"They're angry. They're upset. Scared. There's a lack of trust," he said of his players. "All those kinds of emotions are taking place. It's very discouraging and upsetting to me because I really believe it's just the minority (of officers)."

With both coaches onboard, McGeoghan then turned to law enforcement. He had the group speak with Joe Gentile, president of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers in Springfield. What McGeoghan found is that local law enforcement had been attempting to build that bridge for years.

"But obviously with someone like Phil behind it, it's helpful to us and it will be helpful to the kids," Gentile said. "I only learned recently about his backstory. I think it will lend a lot of credibility to what he's talking about and trying to do. I love his perspective in that as much as he had a negative interaction (with an officer), he has had a lot of tremendously good interactions and doesn't want to make it about one thing."

The thing about McGeoghan is that he applies that same passion we saw on Hard Knocks to his own life. When he tells his receivers, "No block, no rock" -- meaning, you better block in the run game or there won't be any passes coming your way -- what he's really telling them is they have to go above and beyond. Which is why he didn't stop with contacting the police union. His next call was to the chief law enforcement officer in the region, Hampden County district attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Agawam has a population of just under 30,000 residents, while neighboring Springfield has just over 150,000. The area is big enough to be considered urban, but small enough that everyone seems to know each other, which is why McGeoghan didn't need to introduce himself when he reached out to Gulluni.

"We're about the same age -- he's about two or three years older than I am -- so I recalled his athletic successes from high school on," said Gulluni, who grew up in Springfield. "Initially our discussions were philosophical. We had two or three good, long conversations where we aligned on some important stuff that he's trying to do. (And) I'm trying to change things, trying to do some things differently, trying to provide opportunities to young people and certainly bridge a gap that has always existed between young people -- particularly young people of color and people in inner-city environments -- and the police. We're both trying to change the paradigm between young people and people of color in general for the betterment of our communities."

The goal is to create opportunities where police and youth can interact, whether that's through ride-alongs, community functions or school events, with parents functioning as the glue that holds it together. Deepen the relationship. Amplify the conversations. Learn about each other rather than looking past each other. No one knows if it will work, but everyone agrees that doing nothing is not the solution. So McGeoghan continues to fight for change, his passion sometimes coated by his salty language.