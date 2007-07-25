Chargers outscore Bengals in 49-41 win

Notes: According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other time the Chargers have overcome a 21-point deficit was Oct. 9, 1983, when they fell behind 21-0 before beating Seattle 28-21 in San Diego. ... It was San Diego's highest point total since a 50-28 win over Miami on Sept. 7, 1986. ... It was the seventh 400-yard passing game by a Bengals quarterback and the first since Jon Kitna did it in 2001. ... Chargers WR Eric Parker left the game with a neck injury in the second quarter. ... Bengals CB Deltha O'Neal hurt his right shoulder and missed much of the second half, but returned. ... WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh didn't return after a hard hit by S Marlon McCree drew a pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter.