Chargers optimistic they can cling to postseason spot in 'wide open' AFC

Published: Dec 01, 2021 at 08:14 AM
Kevin Patra

The 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers cling to the No. 7 seed as the past five weeks have seen them seesaw between losses and wins (2-3) since entering their bye at 4-2.

Despite stubbing their toe in recent weeks, including Sunday's 28-13 loss in Denver, the Chargers are confident they can right the ship.

"The AFC is still wide open," safety ﻿Derwin James﻿ said, via the L.A. Times. "Everybody pretty much in the AFC's got the same record as us. I mean, it's still open."

Thirteen teams in the AFC have at least five wins. The Chargers' grip on a playoff spot is minimal over Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Denver, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland.

Underscoring the tight postseason race in every division in the AFC, first and second place is separated by two or fewer games (IND 2 games behind TEN in AFC South is the largest gap). It's the first time every division in a conference was within two games through Week 12 or later since Week 15, 2018, per NFL Research.

Coach Brandon Staley said he addressed the playoff setting a couple of weeks ago when the Chagres reached their midway point. The coach said understanding how each week's puzzle fits into the big picture fits is important.

"I think that it's always good to be mindful of that," Staley said, "so that you can have the type of preparation and performance that we expect and not get caught up in things that aren't important.

"We have a lot in front of us, and when I say a lot in front of us, we have Cincinnati in front of us. And it's a big game because they're ahead of us in the AFC."

The Bengals sit at 7-4 (fifth seed) and are not dissimilar from their L.A. counterparts. Each has gone through ups and downs this season. Both have young stud quarterbacks (Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow), both have playmaking weapons (Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins/Keenan Allen/Mike Williams) and dominating running backs (Austin Ekeler/Joe Mixon), and both have difference-making talents on defense (Joey Bosa/Derwin James/Trey Hendrickson/Jessie Bates).

Sunday's game in Cincinnati will tell a lot about each club.

The Chargers sit at 2-3 against teams currently in the playoffs. With an offense that doesn't always get the most out of its strong-armed QB and a defense that has been gashed, particularly on the ground, Staley's team needs a win against a good Bengals team to show it can compete in the hotly contested AFC.

"Hopefully, we're building this thing to be our best at the end," Staley said. "That's our plan. I feel like so much of that is your mindset and that trust and that belief in one another."

Related Content

news

Giants HC Joe Judge not ruling QB Daniel Jones (neck) out for Week 13

After it was reported Tuesday that Daniel Jones could miss Week 13 with a neck injury, Giants HC Joe Judge said Wednesday that the team has not yet ruled its QB1 out for Sunday's road game against the Dolphins.
news

Zack Martin: O-line bears responsibility for Cowboys' run-game struggles

Discussions surrounding the Cowboys' ineffectual running game have primarily centered on Ezekiel Elliott and his banged-up knee. But Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin said the offensive line takes some of the blame for the stagnant ground game.
news

Cardinals' TD-machine James Conner hopes to stick around Arizona for more than one season

When RB James Conner hit free agency in the spring, his options were "limited," as he put it. In the desert, Conner has been rejuvenated, and he hopes to stick around for longer than just one season.
news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon, Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette among NFL Players of the Week

The 2017 draft class is well represented in the latest edition of Players of the Week, with Bengals RB Joe Mixon and Bucs RB Leonard Fournette among the players receiving recognition for their standout Week 12 performances.
news

Bills defense preparing for life without star CB Tre'Davious White: 'There's some big shoes to fill'

The Bills defense prepares for life without star cornerback Tre'Davious White, who sustained a season-ending knee injury on Thanksgiving. 
news

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill's two-game suspension for postgame punch vs. Raiders reduced to one game

After initially suspending Cowboys defensive tackle ﻿Trysten Hill﻿ two games for actions following Dallas' Thanksgiving game against the Raiders, the NFL has decided to reduce his suspension to one game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski on Tony Gonzalez's 100-yard games record: 'I'm coming for it' 

Gronk has done it all in his NFL career but a 100-yard effort in Week 12 has the Bucs TE thinking about breaking a record held by HOF TE Tony Gonzalez.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck strain) out for Week 13, Mike Glennon to start vs. Dolphins

Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the red-hot Dolphins, the Giants are expected to be without their starting QB.
news

Sean Payton on whether QB Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill will start vs. Cowboys: 'We'll see'

Who will start under center for the Saints on Thursday Night Football? According to Sean Payton, that answer remains unknown.
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer on Notre Dame job opening: 'I'm not a candidate'

Urban Meyer has had an awfully rough go in his first year coaching in the NFL, but not even an opening at Notre Dame would lure him away from trying to fix all that ails the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer ended any such speculation Tuesday that he might be a candidate for the Notre Dame job
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to 'reassess' toe surgery decision next week

Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan on undergoing surgery to repair his fractured toe during the Packers' bye week this week. Rodgers said Tuesday that they're hoping to avoid a procedure at this time.
