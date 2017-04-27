Chargers open L.A. era by picking WR Mike Williams

With the No. 7 overall pick, the Chargers selected Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams. Philip Rivers suddenly has a surplus of receivers to throw to with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Melvin Gordon, Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates.
Mike Williams is not the best receiver in the draft after the catch or at creating separation, but he was taken this high because he's strong at the catch point on jump balls. His skill set, highlighted by great body control, is not so different than Vincent Jackson or Malcolm Floyd. They both had great careers with Rivers, who loves trusting his wideouts and giving them a chance to make a play. That's Williams' specialty.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers had a private workout for Williams recently and kept it secret because they didn't want anyone to know that this was the guy they had their eye on with the first pick since hiring coach Anthony Lynn. Somewhere, sitting with his 7-on-7 team of children, Rivers is smiling.