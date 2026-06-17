Chargers' Omarion Hampton: OC Mike McDaniel told me I remind him of Hall of Famer Terrell Davis

Hampton, who said he's "watched some of the highlights," obviously has a long way to go to close the achievement gap following an injury-plagued rookie season, but McDaniel recognizes the talent.

The No. 22 overall pick from the 2025 draft was just coming into his own last year, fresh off a 165-yard, one-touchdown performance, when he fractured his ankle in Week 5. He returned in Week 14 and went on to finish the year with 545 rushing yards, 192 receiving yards and five scores in nine games.

McDaniel, a player's coach never shy to heap praise on his offensive weapons, now has the task of helping elevate Hampton's play closer to such a lofty comparison.

Along with McDaniel being in his corner, Hampton has a multitude of things going his way ahead of his second season. For one, he's the unquestioned RB1. The Chargers signed Keaton Mitchell this offseason, but Hampton doesn't need to carve out a role as he did last year when L.A. rostered veteran Najee Harris. Los Angeles should also have a much-improved offensive line, with bookends Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt both returning from injury and free-agent addition Tyler Biadasz now manning the center position.

Most importantly will be the introduction of McDaniel's offense. Though shorter than the 6-foot-0, 220-pound Hampton (and the 5-11, 206-pound Davis), De'Von Achane, a blur who weighs in at 5-9, 191 pounds, showed how fortuitous McDaniel's scheme can be for ball-carriers.

Running lanes were open and the passing game was consistently channeled through running backs, allowing Achane to rack up 1,838 total yards and 12 touchdowns on 305 touches (238 carries, 67 catches) last season.

Hampton acknowledged his excitement to take his turn playing in the system.

"I like it a lot," he said of McDaniel's scheme. "Really all the running backs like it a lot. Getting in the groove of it, just figuring it out, figuring out the details of it, it's gonna be super good for us."