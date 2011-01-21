Chargers name Michael TE coach after Chudzinski's departure

Michael replaces Rob Chudzinski, who was hired Tuesday as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator.
Michael has five years of NFL coaching experience and served as a quarterbacks coach with the San Francisco 49ers this season after serving as an offensive assistant with the team in 2009. He coached tight ends for the New York Jets in 2007 and the University of Tennessee in 2008.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to add Jason to our staff," Chargers coach Norv Turner said. "He brings a good, balanced offensive background. He's worked with tight ends and he's worked with quarterbacks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.