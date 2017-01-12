Chargers' move to Los Angeles fraught with uncertainty

That the Chargers and San Diego could not figure out a way to stay together after 16 years of trying is something of a puzzle that has plagued the NFL and multiple mayors, and is reflective of the public's distaste, particularly in California, for spending public money in the service of wealthy sports teams. The Chargers had focused their most recent efforts on a downtown stadium and convention center annex. A ballot initiative that proposed to fund the project with an increased hotel tax received just 43 percent support in November -- far below the 66.7 percent needed for approval. The low level of support was a disappointment for the team. Entering the vote, outright approval was considered a long shot, but there was a feeling within the league that if the measure reached the 50 percent approval mark, it could be viewed as a signal that there was enough local support to spur the team and city officials to try to work toward a resolution. When it fell far short, it was a resounding statement that even a loyal fan base had limits to its love. At that point, only a Hail Mary would save the Chargers. Not surprisingly, the San Diego community is livid that there was none.