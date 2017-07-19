Chargers' Mike Williams likely to start camp on PUP list

Around the NFL

Last year's Chargers were sunk by a laundry list of injuries that sabotaged the offense from wire to wire. One summer later, the team is already busy monitoring the health of their first-round pick.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that wideout Mike Williams, the No. 7 overall selection in the draft, is likely to start camp on the physically unable to perform list following a second epidural on the herniated disc in his lower back, per a source informed of the rookie's status.

Garafolo offered a "glimmer of good news," noting that the former Clemson star resumed running this week and is "feeling better" after the second procedure, which was first reported by ESPN.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, back surgery was on the table for Williams three or four weeks ago. Though two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Rapoport it is not on the table now and Williams is improving.

Williams was a nonfactor all offseason after suffering the herniated disc during rookie minicamp. As he continues to miss time, pressure falls on fifth-year receiver Keenan Allen to lead the way after missing nearly all of last season with a torn ACL.

When healthy, the Chargers house a versatile flock of pass catchers led by Allen, deep-threat Travis Benjamin, 2016 breakout star Tyrell Williams and the productive Dontrelle Inman. With explosive running back Melvin Gordon and tight ends Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates also on the roster, this offense is set to soar.

That was the plan last year, too, before the injury bug began to feast. The hope in Los Angeles is that Williams can reverse the trend with a healthy return.

