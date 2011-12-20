Chargers might still be able to salvage their season

Rivers joined Turner in crediting the improved play of the offensive line. He didn't single anyone out, but several people with the team said the November acquisition of tackle Jared Gaither has been a boon. Gaither, who was let go by both the Ravens and the Chiefs, was signed after tackles Marcus McNeill and Brandyn Dombrowski were lost for the season with injuries. The low-risk signing has yielded huge dividends. Gaither has three starts -- all victories. In that stretch, Rivers has been sacked just twice and tailback Ryan Mathews has averaged 103 yards per game.