Chargers' Mathews likely a go vs. Raiders after missing Week 9

Published: Nov 07, 2011 at 02:37 AM

Despite the shortened week, San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews is expected to be back in action Thursday night after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers with a groin injury.

Mathews was a late scratch against the Packers after he was listed as questionable for the game. He didn't practice all week after suffering the injury late in an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. However, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Mathews stretched before Sunday's game and should be ready to play against the Oakland Raiders.

Mathews has played in all seven games this season but has been dealing with a number of injuries. Mike Tolbert started for Mathews against the Packers and had 142 total yards and one touchdown.

The Union-Tribune also reported the Chargers are on the verge of restructuring their secondary, possibly benching rookie Marcus Gilchrist in favor of Antoine Cason. Gilchrist was burned for two touchdowns and a number of other big plays against the Packers, and Cason had assumed his position at right cornerback by the end of the game.

"I'm not going to answer about anything permanent right now," Chargers coach Norv Turner said. "… This group throws a lot of guys at you, a lot of different combinations, and we were going to play everybody. Obviously, Marcus was having a tough time, and we put Cason in."

