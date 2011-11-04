Chargers' Mathews, Floyd questionable; Gates expected to play

The San Diego Chargers might take on the undefeated Green Bay Packerson Sunday without running back Ryan Mathews, who was listed as questionable Friday on the team's injury report. Mathews didn't practice all week because of a strained groin suffered late in last Monday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I'm not so sure he's not going to play," running backs coach Ollie Wilson told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Chargers should regain running back Mike Tolbert, who missed the Chiefs' game because of his own groin injury. Tolbert, who practiced all week, was listed as probable and would start if Mathews doesn't play. Backup running back Curtis Brinkley also practiced Friday for the first time since suffering a concussion on Monday night and should be available to spell Tolbert.
Wide receiver Malcolm Floyd (hip) was listed as questionable after not practicing all week. Tight end Antonio Gates, who rested his sore foot on Thursday, practiced fully Friday and is expected to play on Sunday. The Chargers also ruled out outside linebacker Shaun Phillips (foot), who was listed as doubtful, and guard Kris Dielman (concussion).