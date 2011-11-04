Chargers' Mathews, Floyd questionable; Gates expected to play

Published: Nov 04, 2011 at 11:54 AM

The San Diego Chargers might take on the undefeated Green Bay Packerson Sunday without running back Ryan Mathews, who was listed as questionable Friday on the team's injury report. Mathews didn't practice all week because of a strained groin suffered late in last Monday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mathews has been limited by calf, thumb and groin injuries in three of the Chargers' seven games this season but has yet to miss a full game. The Chargers struck a hopeful tone.

"I'm not so sure he's not going to play," running backs coach Ollie Wilson told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Chargers should regain running back Mike Tolbert, who missed the Chiefs' game because of his own groin injury. Tolbert, who practiced all week, was listed as probable and would start if Mathews doesn't play. Backup running back Curtis Brinkley also practiced Friday for the first time since suffering a concussion on Monday night and should be available to spell Tolbert.

Wide receiver Malcolm Floyd (hip) was listed as questionable after not practicing all week. Tight end Antonio Gates, who rested his sore foot on Thursday, practiced fully Friday and is expected to play on Sunday. The Chargers also ruled out outside linebacker Shaun Phillips (foot), who was listed as doubtful, and guard Kris Dielman (concussion).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots' throwback approach should frighten NFL; five surprise free-agent signings

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why the Patriots' throwback approach should frighten the rest of the NFL. Plus, five surprising free-agent signings and more.
news

TCU pro day: Top safety prospect Trevon Moehrig battles through bad back

Trevon Moehrig was the main attraction at TCU's pro day, but his sleeper teammate earned his own share of buzz with explosive testing numbers during Friday's workout.
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Andrea Kremer on a reporter's view from the locker room 

Legendary journalist Andrea Kremer stops by to share some locker room stories with Michael Robinson and Brian Billick
news

Matthew Stafford excited to play for contender, 'going to do everything I can' to lead Rams to success

New Rams QB Matthew Stafford spoke Friday about how he's adjusting to Los Angeles and life as a QB on a playoff-contending team.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW