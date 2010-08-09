Chargers LTs Dombrowski, Richmond, Thomas all injured

Presumptive starter Brandyn Dombrowski missed his second consecutive practice Monday, the same day it was announced that current backup Nick Richmond will have arthroscopic knee surgery and sit out for two weeks. Veteran tackle Tra Thomas is out another week after having the same procedure last week.
That left guard Tyronne Green to work with the first team at left tackle, a position he first assumed Saturday.
"We've got some nagging injuries there, but it's funny how things like that happen and it ends up making you better," Chargers coach Norv Turner said. "Tyronne Green has moved over there, and it might be his most natural position. What you find out is that you have guys who, throughout the course of the season, can contribute in a number of different spots."
Wide receiver Legedu Naanee was pulled from Monday morning's practice with a groin injury that sidelined him last week. Guard Scott Mruczkowski re-aggravated an ankle injury that kept him out last week as well.
Outside linebacker Larry English (foot), safety Darrell Stuckey (groin), wide receiver Buster Davis (hamstring) and linebacker Brandon Siler (ankle) also missed practice Monday.
Notes: The Chargers signed OL Cameron Stephenson, who last played in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... San Diego waived WR Ernest Smith, and OL Corey Clark chose to leave the team.
