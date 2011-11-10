 Skip to main content
Chargers LT McNeill carted off with stinger vs. Raiders

Published: Nov 10, 2011 at 12:11 PM

San Diego Chargers left tackle Marcus McNeill has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Oakland Raiders because of a stinger he sustained during the first quarter.

McNeill, a two-time Pro Bowl pick, was injured during a collision with Raiders linebacker Aaron Curry while attempting to block on Ryan Mathews run. It appeared the taller McNeill was hit in the facemask by the top of Curry's helmet, then struck the back of his helmet on the ground when he fell to the turf.

McNeill was carted off the field and replaced by Brandyn Dombrowski.

The Chargers already were thin on the left side of the line, with Pro Bowl guard Kris Dielman missing his third consecutive game because of a concussion.

San Diego's injury woes didn't stop with McNeill. Veteran linebacker Takeo Spikes sustained a concussion during the first half and was ruled out, and guard Louis Vasquez suffered an ankle injury and was considered doubtful to return.

NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche also reported that defensive back Marcus Gilchrist walked to the locker room with a left hamstring injury and later was ruled out of the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

