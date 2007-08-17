Chargers look to improveme against Rams

ST. LOUIS -- Playing home games in air-conditioned indoor comfort accounts for half of the St. Louis Rams' season, including Saturday night's preseason game against the San Diego Chargers. Coach Scott Linehan wants his players ready for when the conditions are not so ideal.
The second-year coach worked his team outdoors as much as possible during training camp, almost grudgingly moving practices to the indoor facility during a stretch of triple-digit heat. The Rams open the regular season with two games at the Edward Jones Dome, but then the elements could kick in.
The two games after that are potentially hot ones -- at Tampa Bay on Sept. 23 and Dallas on Sept. 30. Linehan, the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2005, has seen firsthand how adverse weather conditions can affect a team. Miami, he recalls, was 2-0 that year when acclimatized.
"My impression after the game was probably conditioning was the biggest factor, other than what happened on the field," Linehan said. "It just seemed to me like our team was much more prepared to play in the heat, and that teams that played against us really didn't respond very well."
If the Rams falter, Linehan vows that conditioning will not be a factor. Even when the team practiced indoors it was far from a country club scenario, with the air conditioning dialed back and temperatures probably in the mid-80s with high humidity.
Linehan addressed the team after one indoor workout this week, waving his arms about for emphasis while reminding players of the importance of ignoring the elements.
"I was just being real matter of fact about how much of a test it is when you're tired and hurting and you've really got to challenge yourself," Linehan said. "We've got to focus on being our most disciplined when we're at our most tired state."
Players who easily broke a sweat during the outdoor workouts didn't seem to mind.
"Whatever it is, you've got to deal with it," veteran defensive tackle La'Roi Glover said. "This could help us during the season."
Fatigue should not be a factor in the second preseason game for both the Rams (1-0) and Chargers (0-1), given the amount of players both teams will need to assess. Linehan expects his starters to work into the second quarter, an increase over the opener when most front-liners were in the game for two series.
Chargers coach Norv Turner, searching for improvements after San Diego had eight penalties for 45 yards and allowed five sacks in the opening 24-16 loss to the Seahawks, might leave his starters in until halftime.
A Chargers' young, undistinguished receiving corps dropped several passes and rookie Craig Davis, the team's first-round draft pick, fumbled on an end-around.
"Hopefully we'll look a lot more in sync," Turner said. "We need to play with more consistency. We want to play a half of good football."
Turner expects improvement because he expects players to settle down.
"I've always believed that Week 1 to Week 2 in the preseason and the regular season, you make great improvements because of that excitement that's involved."
New Rams return man Dante Hall is expected to make his preseason debut after missing the opener with a hamstring injury. Glover (hip flexor) also expects to play on a defense that was impressive in a 13-10 victory over the Vikings, holding Minnesota's offense to three points. Last year, the defense was the team's major liability.
"Whoever's in the backfield, it's going to be a tough challenge to slow them down and stop them," Linehan said. "That's going to be our goal, to play well against a really good team."
