Chargers legend Doug Wilkerson passes away at 73

Published: Feb 22, 2021 at 04:15 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Three-time Pro Bowl guard Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson has passed away at the age of 73, the Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday.

Wilkerson, who spent 14 of his 15 NFL seasons with the then-San Diego based franchise, was a fixture along the Bolts' offensive line from 1971-1984, playing in 204 games (195 starts). He was named first team All-Pro in 1982, and second team All-Pro in 1979 and 1980.

"Moosie was one-of-a-kind. A member of our Chargers Hall of Fame, 40th and 50th anniversary teams, the Black College Football Hall of Fame and a three-time All Pro, to say he was vital to the success of our Air Coryell era teams would be an understatement," team owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "Yet for everything he accomplished on the field, his regular visits to our facility during his retirement years are probably what everyone in our Charger family will remember most. A giant smile, ear-to-ear, as he walked down the halls, bouncing from one department to the next. A word of advice. A captive audience for those who needed one. Just seeing him made you feel good. The world needs more Moosies in it. What a bright light he was. Our hearts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with the Wilkerson family and everyone who loved Moosie."

Selected by the Houston Oilers with the 14th overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, Wilkerson played nine games his rookie season. The North Carolina Central product was traded following the 1970 campaign to the Chargers in exchange for veteran tight end Willie Frazier.

The club struggled during Wilkerson's first seven seasons in town before finally turning its fortunes around with the arrival of legendary college coach Don Coryell in the middle of the 1978 season. Led by Dan Fouts and Kellen Winslow, San Diego enjoyed winning records in four of the next six seasons, including three consecutive first-place finishes in the AFC West and back-to-back AFC Championship appearances.

For his contributions, Wilkerson was named to the Chargers' Hall of Fame and 40th Anniversary Team in 2000 and 50th Anniversary Team in 2009. He was also inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Related Content

news

Eagles to release WR Alshon Jeffery when league year begins

The Philadelphia Eagles will be releasing WR Alshon Jeffery when the 2021 league year starts in March, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Packers RB Jamaal Williams on free agency: 'I'd really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could'

The Green Bay Packers have big questions regarding their backfield heading into free agency. During an appearance on NFL NOW on Monday, Jamaal Williams expressed his desire to stay in-state.
news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin diagnosed with COVID-19, away from team facility

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, an NFL team has been affected in the offseason. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is away from the team facility.
news

Mike Iupati, four-time Pro Bowl guard, retires after 11 seasons

﻿Mike Iupati﻿'s Pro Bowl career has reached its conclusion. The 11-year veteran has retired from the NFL, Iupati told The Spokesman-Review: "My body was telling me it was time to close the door."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW