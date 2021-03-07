Chargers LB Denzel Perryman plans to test free agency

One of the Chargers' most important defensive players will explore his options in free agency.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman plans to test the free agent market, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per Perryman's agent Ron Butler.

Perryman, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, has not ruled out a return to L.A., Rapoport added.

The 28-year-old played in 13 games (six starts) in 2020, compiling 48 tackles -- his fewest since an injury-plagued 2017 campaign -- and one sack. He has started in 51 of his 69 games played.

It stands to wonder where Perryman fits in long-term considering the club boasts a pair of standout LBs in Kenneth Murray﻿, the 23rd overall pick in 2020, and 2019 fourth-rounder Drue Tranquill﻿, who will return in 2021 after suffering a season-ending broken ankle in Week 1 last season.