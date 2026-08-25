Chargers LB Daiyan Henley gives back to L.A. community, sees 'no ceiling' for Bolts in 2026

Henley has reason to be optimistic. He’s gained a firm hold on his job as a difference-making defender in the second level of the Chargers' defense, and after spending training camp battling with and receiving an up-close view of the new-look Chargers offense directed by coordinator Mike McDaniel, he believes greatness is right around the corner for the Bolts.

It certainly helps the Chargers have a star quarterback in Justin Herbert. With both starting tackles healthy and back in action, 2026 is the perfect time for Los Angeles to capitalize on its assembly of talent.

“I want to say he loves it," Henley said of Herbert's adjustment to the offense. "Not only does he love it, but it’s becoming him in the sense of the ownership. … With Justin he dives in so deep into what he’s doing. It becomes him. … I can see how much time he’s spent, how much dedication he’s putting into not only studying with Coach Mike but studying on his own. Every time I walk past the QB room his head is down and he’s in his notes.”

... “To say that he’s locked in is an understatement. The best way to describe this offense is that it’s becoming him. The ownership that I’m seeing from Justin Herbert, it drives and motivates me to study my defense.”

Motivation is always helpful, even for a player such as Henley, who has piled up 250 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed and three interceptions over two seasons as a starter. At 26, Henley is entering his prime at the perfect time and believes his best ball is ahead of him.

“I think I would say more - more career highs," Henley said of his expectations for himself. "As I see it, my career has a lot more left in it. So for me I have a lot more left to give in myself. I just want to keep stacking.”

As we enter the final weeks of optimism season, Henley is clearly basking in the positivity. He understands the season is a marathon, but believes this team is built to make the most of the grind and produce their best season under coach Jim Harbaugh.

He received a reminder of why last Friday when visiting a community that has had no choice but to rebuild and push forward.

“I think one thing that I like to talk about all the time is that this team is deep rooted (in) the fight," Henley said. "Just having that fight to go do. … With the will that we have as a unit we have right now I feel like the hump is near right now and we’re getting over it.”