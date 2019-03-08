Around the NFL

Chargers keep Denzel Perryman on 2-year contract

Published: Mar 08, 2019 at 07:37 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Los Angeles Chargers aren't letting Denzel Perryman hit free agency.

The Bolts agreed to terms with the linebacker on a two-year, $12 million contract extension, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday. The team made the news official on Saturday.

Drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2015 draft, Perryman has stood out when he's on the field. In 42 career games with 35 starts, Perryman has totaled 226 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. But the linebacker has missed 16 games over the past two seasons due to knee, hamstring and ankle injuries.

Perryman's new deal will keep him in L.A. through 2020, enough time for him to prove his durability to the Chargers.

Before agreeing to the contract, Perryman was listed at No. 38 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2019 list.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'Immaculate Reception' at 50: 'The most significant play in the history of the game'

The most memorable touchdown of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' career turns 50 this week, and current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin champions the impact the play still has, as is evidenced by his players' knowledge of it.

news

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on IR

Sammy Watkins has been claimed by the Ravens in a timely addition as it comes on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay (foot) was placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) in line to start Saturday vs. Raiders

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he anticipates rookie QB Kenny Pickett to start vs. the Raiders after missing last week's game due to a concussion.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) not cleared for contact

Zach Wilson will remain the New York Jets starting quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per head coach Robert Saleh.

news

Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve

The Eagles on Tuesday announced TE Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve, clearing a path toward him playing in Saturday's showdown with the Cowboys.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Three-game losing skid 'a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of'

The Miami Dolphins return home riding a three-game losing streak, and coach Mike McDaniel sees an opportunity to end the skid as they look to nab a playoff spot.

news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni confirms Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury, offers vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the belief that Jalen Hurts' injury isn't long-term, and offered a vote of confidence in backup QB Gardner Minshew should he start this Saturday.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'confident' in coaching staff despite recent struggles on offense

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained why he isn't discussing coaching changes after Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Things are looking up' on potential playoff run

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes "things are looking up" on a playoff push after Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion

The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Packers' win over Rams on Monday night

Spurred by a pair of AJ Dillon touchdowns, the Packers bested the Rams on Monday Night Football, keeping their faint playoff hopes alive while eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE