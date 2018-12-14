Chargers' Keenan Allen (hip pointer) could miss time

Published: Dec 14, 2018 at 11:01 AM

Keenan Allen might be out next week. If so, he's not expected to be out much longer.

The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver came out of Thursday's win against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hip pointer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. The injury occurred after Allen tried to make an acrobatic touchdown catch and landed hard on his side during the second quarter. He briefly returned before exiting for good in the first half.

The Pro Bowl wideout did not suffer any structural damage and isn't expected to be hindered long-term, Rapoport added, noting that the injury could have been worse.

Philip Rivers adapted quickly to Allen's departure, finding Mike Williams for a pair of touchdowns while rallying the Chargers. Any sort of absence from Allen will be felt, however. He leads the team with 88 catches for 1,074 yards and six touchdowns, giving him exactly twice as many receptions as the next-closest receiver, Melvin Gordon, who's also sidelined.

The Chargers (11-3) clinched a playoff berth with the victory and are tied for first in the AFC West.

