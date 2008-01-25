Chargers' Kaeding kicked for five games with broken plant leg

Published: Jan 25, 2008 at 01:37 PM

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Chargers kicker Nate Kaeding played in nearly five full games with a fractured lower left leg, including hitting four field goals in Sunday's loss to New England in the AFC championship game.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the injury to The Associated Press on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't acknowledged the extent of the injury.

Kaeding's left leg is his plant leg.

It is another example of how the team either hid injuries or gave conflicting information in the closing weeks of the season and the playoffs.

Kaeding was hurt helping to make the tackle on the opening kickoff of San Diego's home win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 24. The team described it as a bruise. While saying the injury could be similiar to the broken fibula sustained by fullback Lorenzo Neal two weeks earlier, the Chargers never used the word "fracture" in describing Kaeding's injury.

Kaeding continued to kick field goals and PATs, but the Chargers signed kickoff specialist Dave Rayner two days before the regular-season finale at Oakland.

Rayner was not active for the AFC championship game, when Kaeding provided all of San Diego's points in the 21-12 loss to the perfect Patriots.

Kaeding couldn't be reached for comment on Friday. Coach Norv Turner and general manager A.J. Smith didn't return phone calls seeking comment.

"I don't talk about injuries at all," team trainer James Collins said when reached by phone.

Quarterback Philip Rivers played the AFC championship game with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury he didn't confirm until after the game.

On Monday, Rivers confirmed that he had arthroscopic surgery a week earlier to remove damaged cartilage from the knee, which he injured in a 28-24 upset over the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round. Rivers said having that surgery was the only way he could play in the AFC title game.

Rivers had reconstructive surgery on Wednesday and faces up to six months of rehab.

LaDainian Tomlinson, the two-time NFL rushing champion, reinjured his sprained left knee on the first play from scrimmage against the Patriots. He didn't play again after the Chargers' second possession.

Early in the second quarter, it was announced in the press box that Tomlinson had a "sore knee" and that he "can return."

Afterward, Tomlinson said: "It's obvious that I couldn't play. If I could have played, I would have been in there."

Asked about the situation on Monday, Turner said: "There was some miscommunication on whatever happens in the heat of the game. But shortly after the first quarter, I was not of the opinion that he would return to the game."

Some fans and TV commentators have questioned Tomlinson's toughness.

The Chargers wouldn't say who passed word to the press box that Tomlinson could return.

Tomlinson originally was hurt in the win over the Colts. The team said L.T.'s knee was hyperextended, but Tomlinson said after the loss to the Patriots that he has a sprained medial collateral ligament. He said he won't need surgery.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 12 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Week 12 Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leads Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, with 90,313 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol. Fans can support their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster, which features the league's top 88 stars.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he addressed vulgar tweet with Lamar Jackson

A day after Lamar Jackson deleted a vulgar and offensive tweet directed at a critic, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he met with his quarterback to discuss the "out of character" remarks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE