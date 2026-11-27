The Bolts will be without their QB1 on Sunday afternoon.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert remains in concussion protocol and will not play against the Patriots in Week 12. Second-year signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei is set to make his first career start.

Herbert was placed into the protocol after playing the entirety of Los Angeles' Week 11 loss to the Jets, in which he was 15-of-21 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, as well.

Sunday afternoon will be Herbert's first game missed due to injury since 2023, when he sat out the final four games after breaking his finger.