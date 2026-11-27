Chargers' Justin Herbert (concussion) ruled out; DJ Uiagalelei to make first career start vs. Pats
The Bolts will be without their QB1 on Sunday afternoon.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert remains in concussion protocol and will not play against the Patriots in Week 12. Second-year signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei is set to make his first career start.
Herbert was placed into the protocol after playing the entirety of Los Angeles' Week 11 loss to the Jets, in which he was 15-of-21 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, as well.
Sunday afternoon will be Herbert's first game missed due to injury since 2023, when he sat out the final four games after breaking his finger.
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Herbert is enduring his worst season as a pro, piloting to the Chargers to a league-worst 1-9 record while completing a career-low 62.4% of his passes for 1,851 yards, eight TDs and 11 interceptions. Through 10 games, he's taken a league-high 39 sacks and been taken down on 12.46% of his dropbacks.
It can't get much worse for the Chargers' No. 31 scoring offense, which will rely on a college journeyman Sunday to earn their second win of the season.
Uiagalelei went undrafted in 2025 after bouncing around notable programs in college (Clemson, Oregon State, Florida State, in that order) from 2020-24. In one appearance this season, Uiagalelei completed two of seven passes for 24 yards and a TD in mop-up duty against Houston.
Jake Browning will serve as his backup after being signed to the active roster earlier this week.
Uiagalelei will face off against another backup, Tommy DeVito, and the Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.