Chargers' Johnson fined $5K for late hit on Bears RB Taylor

Published: Aug 20, 2010 at 10:56 AM

The NFL fined San Diego Chargers defensive lineman Travis Johnson $5,000 for a late hit in Saturday night's 25-10 preseason victory over the Bears, a league official told the Chicago Tribune.

Johnson's hit came against Bears running back Chester Taylor. Johnson piled on Taylor from behind after the running back already had been tackled by Chargers linebacker Darry Beckwith and strong safety Steve Gregory.

Johnson, 28, has the right to appeal the fine.

The defensive lineman, in his sixth season out of Florida State, played in 13 games for the Chargers in 2009 and registered 16 tackles. He played for the Houston Texans from 2005 to 2008.

