Chargers' Joey Bosa will not play vs. Jaguars

The San Diego Chargers' heralded rookie defensive lineman will not play in Sunday's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Bosa's availability next week is "no sure thing" either.
After missing the season opener at Kansas City, Bosa has sat out a week of practices ahead of San Diego's home opener. In fact, since returning from his contract standoff, Bosa hasn't even practiced in full pads.
The Chargers are sorely missing Bosa on the defensive line, which was worn down by the Chiefs in the second half last week. With a rising Jags offense coming into Qualcomm on Sunday and Andrew Luck's Colts in the near future, San Diego will be in deep trouble in the competitive AFC West right out of the gate if its promising pass rusher can't get up to speed.