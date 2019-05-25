Chargers' Joey Bosa: 'I'm as fast and strong' as ever

Bosa wore 97 in both high school and at Ohio State, his father, John, wore it while in the NFL and his brother, Nick, wore it for the Buckeyes and will do so with the San Francisco 49ers. Joey Bosa said he wanted to change numbers last year but held off because it would have cost him $500,000. There's no price tag on the swap this year because the Chargers are switching to powder blue jerseys as their primary home uniform.