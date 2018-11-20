Chargers' Joey Bosa feels good after first game back

"I felt pretty damn good [Sunday]," he said, via the team's official website. "My conditioning, I was scared to get more than 15 (snaps) from conditioning alone because anybody will tell you, playing football and running drills isn't the same thing. Those long drives in the two-minute, I was gassed for sure, but I felt good. I mean, you're going to be gassed in two-minute when they're sprinting down the field running plays, but at no point was it too much or overwhelming. ...