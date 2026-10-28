Chargers' Jim Harbaugh: OC Mike McDaniel to retain play-calling duties after bye
Mike McDaniel has understandably come under fire amid the Chargers' 0-6 start.
Given a bye week to analyze how Los Angeles arrived at this point, coach Jim Harbaugh decided he's keeping McDaniel in charge of the offense. The coordinator will continue calling plays, Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday.
"Yes," Harbaugh said when asked if McDaniel would still hold the call sheet. "The talent and the effort, really, and the way everyone in the organization approached this bye week and going forward, every resource, everybody being contributing from analytics to coaching to every corner of the building. We need to win, and that starts with today, to win today. I feel like every stone, every part that we could look to better was, and that's the way everyone responded."
In short -- because that was a bit of a rambling response -- the Chargers took a look at themselves, their operation, their current state and their path ahead, and decided it was best to keep McDaniel in charge of the offense. The decision comes with risk, but one that isn't any greater than the overwhelmingly negative results Los Angeles has endured to this point: 28th in offensive yards per game, dead last in scoring offense (15 points per game) and interception rate, 31st in sacks per pass attempt, and 29th in turnover margin (-5).
Some might say the Chargers are willingly attempting to define insanity -- repeating the same actions and expecting a different result -- but Harbaugh sees it differently. He believes their self-scouting process has revealed some necessary changes and simplifications that should produce improvement.
"Efficient, just more efficient, that approach, where in every phase -- whether that's normal down and distance, get back on track, third down, red zone, short yardage, goal line backed up, two-minute, protection, pass game, run game, all the situational phases for complementary football," he said. "We did the same thing defensively and with special teams."
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Efficiency is a shared goal among most members of society. Why not aim to complete tasks more efficiently and reap the rewards of extra time saved?
For the Chargers, however, efficiency isn't about time saved -- it's about improving chances of success. They're currently tied for 28th in offensive success rate (36.9%) and could use a bump in that category. They believe the adjustments they intend to make will elicit such improvement.
McDaniel might have to simplify his offense a bit -- a statement that might appear as an oxymoron, given the complexities of his scheme that helped elevate the 49ers' offense in the latter portion of the 2010s and transformed the Dolphins into a brief offensive juggernaut -- in order to retain his job. It's likely his only path forward with the Bolts as they attempt to dig out of this deep, dark hole they've made for themselves.
McDaniel doesn't suit up to protect Justin Herbert, or clear lanes for the Chargers' running backs, though. Fortunately, it sounds as if tackle Joe Alt and guard Kayode Awosika may return before long.
Those returns might end up being more important than a scheme adjustment. Until they're proven effective though, all the Chargers can do is preach confidence in their coordinator and hope their long look in the mirror produces positive results.
"We're very confident in Mike and his talent and his work ethic and his ability, and continue to be," Harbaugh said.