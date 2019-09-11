Around the NFL

Chargers' Hunter Henry suffered left knee fracture

Published: Sep 11, 2019 at 08:06 AM
Andie Hagemann

Hunter Henry is sidelined again.

The Los Angeles Chargers tight end suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced in a statement Wednesday.

It hinders an already ailing Chargers offense that could also be without wide receiver Mike Williams, who is dealing with a knee injury also sustained against the Colts, when the team plays the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Henry will continue to be evaluated, and the official timeframe for his return has not yet been determined, the Chargers added.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Chargers will not place Henry on injured reserve. The Chargers believe he will be out about a month, a shorter timeline than if he was placed on IR, Rapoport adds.

The injury is the latest devastating setback for the fourth-year tight end and the Bolts.

After a promising 2017 campaign, Henry tore his ACL in May 2018. He missed the 2018 regular season but played 13 snaps in the Chargers' playoff loss to the New England Patriots, per Next Gen Stats.

Henry had four receptions for 60 yards in the Bolts' Week 1 overtime win.

Williams had two catches for 29 yards against the Colts before he left with a knee injury and did not return.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday he was concerned about Williams' availability against the Lions and that's why the team signed receiver Anthony Johnson.

