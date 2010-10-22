Chargers hope to have Gates on field in key matchup vs. Patriots

Published: Oct 22, 2010 at 11:34 AM

With kickoff on Sunday fast approaching, it remains unclear who San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will have to throw to against the New England Patriots.

Wide receivers Malcom Floyd and Legedu Naanee, each nursing hamstring injuries, were held out of practice for a third straight day on Friday and are listed as doubtful on the Chargers' official injury report.

The Chargers (2-4) have higher hopes for tight end Antonio Gates, who is nursing a sprained toe suffered in Week 6 against the St. Louis Rams.

Gates missed practice for a third straight day and is listed as questionable. The All-Pro has started 85 straight games for San Diego and has played through toe injuries in the past.

On Thursday, Gates seemed determined to get on the field against the 4-1 Patriots.

"My streak is on the line," Gates told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "More important is we're trying to make a run, make a push. The next few games are important to our season. I want to do whatever I can to help and not hurt the team."

San Diego will be without kicker Nate Kaeding (groin) and linebacker Larry English (foot).

For the Patriots, cornerback Kyle Arrington (groin) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (concussion) are listed as questionable.

Running back Fred Taylor (toe) and safety Jarrad Page (calf) will not play.

