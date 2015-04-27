Chargers haven't discussed Rivers trade with any team

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has identified the San Diego Chargers as one of three teams with the best chance to pull off a trade for the Tennessee Titans' No. 2 overall draft pick.
To hear the Chargers tell it, however, frustratedfranchise quarterbackPhilip Riverswill not be dealt.
Although general manager Tom Telesco punted on the opportunity to deny that trade talks have occurred, NFL Media's Alex Flanagan reported Monday on NFL Total Access that the Chargershave not discussed a Rivers trade with any team.
In fact, the Bolts insist they don't foresee any situation in which Rivers will not be part of the organization in 2015, per Flanagan.
The team's brass realizes Rivers is one of the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks whereas Oregon's Marcus Mariota, for example, will need time to develop into a weekly advantage under center.
Although Rivers isn't willing to sign a contract extension this offseason, he has participated in voluntary workouts and isn't demanding a trade.
With the ability to control Rivers' NFL fate via the franchise tag through the 2017 season, Telesco has little incentive to part with the face of his franchise.
