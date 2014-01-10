Chargers have formula for beating Broncos: Will it work again?

And the Bolts have the ingredients to do it again, mostly by playing a slow-motion game of keepaway. That has long been considered the ideal formula for thwarting Manning -- take the ball out of his hands and run and hide -- and such games tend to be low-scoring, the antithesis of how the highest-scoring offense in NFL history plays. And the Chargers, more than any other team the Broncos could face in the playoffs, have the personnel and philosophy to do it consistently. The Chargers have rushed the ball at least 35 times in each of their last five games, all victories. In their wild-card victory over the Bengals, Philip Rivers attempted just 16 passes. Against the Broncos in the Week 15 victory, the Chargers held the ball for 38:49. In the Week 10 loss, they still held it for 38:03. No other opponent has controlled possession longer against the Broncos since Manning arrived.