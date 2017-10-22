Chargers hand Broncos first shutout since 1992

Barbre was repeatedly smoked by opposing pass rushers, with Bosa beating him for a sack and Chris McCain sprinting around him twice for two sacks and two forced fumbles. Barbre wasn't alone, though: As a group, Denver's offensive line surrendered five sacks on Sunday. Siemian was anticipating pressure as a result, forcing him to scramble and heave prayers as a last-ditch effort, knowing the endless rush was coming for him yet again. Combined with an inability to run the ball (and a lack of trying to do so later in the game, as evidenced by Denver's 19 total rushing attempts), Denver's offense was the worst its been all season and was shut out for the first time since 1992.