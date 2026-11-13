Chargers GM Joe Hortiz believes in his roster. He's not ready to tear it down

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Bud Dupree noticed a throng of media members gathered near the entrance to the Los Angeles Chargers' locker room. He needed to get something off his chest.

"Don't ask hard questions to us; ask hard questions to them," Dupree said, unprompted. "Ask the hard questions. Everybody pull they cameras out and go upstairs and ask questions to them. Everybody. Walk upstairs and ask them."

Dupree did not spell out why. You could probably guess.

Daiyan Henley had been traded. A failed physical nullified the agreement. But many teammates expressed disappointment, whether in the locker room or on their socials, that Henley had been dealt in the first place.

General manager Joe Hortiz spoke to the media for the first time this season earlier Thursday. The appearance had been scheduled before the Henley hoopla, and though he declined any "State of the Union" questions, Hortiz did address his approach to the trade deadline. The conversation was telling.

Minus their failed attempt to move Henley, the Chargers stood pat with an 0-8 record, while other struggling franchises began the demolition process. Hortiz did not see his roster in the same light.

He offered his list of hard noes by name. Quarterback Justin Herbert. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Tackle Joe Alt. Safety Derwin James. Cornerback Tarheeb Still. He stopped there, but perhaps he could have continued.

"There's some players that you're just not going to trade," Hortiz said. "These players that have futures with us. And a lot of those guys people didn't call on, so it's not to say that people called on them. Teams knew where I stood."

But did they understand? "Confounded" was the word The Athletic's Jonathan Jones used to describe rival teams who hoped to benefit from an equally confused Chargers season. Hortiz suggested no "serious" offers were made outside of the one he accepted for Henley.

"There's a narrative … that some insiders put out there that we're not picking up the phone," he said. "I've been on the phone since Week 3."

That tracks. The Chargers were upset in weeks 1 and 2. It was only the beginning.

Their offense has single-handedly lost them games. The quarterback is good for at least one interception every Sunday when upright. Pass protection is still an issue. The ground game looks inconsistent at best. Drops are prevalent. And the guy engineering everything is still around. All season, the Chargers have been stuck in place.

Tuesday's trade deadline was no different. Hortiz held tight to his roster -- a roster capable of winning games, a roster that did not need an overhaul. Asked whether his current core of talent was kept with next season's success in mind, he concurred. "Absolutely," he said.

"I feel like we can win this year," Hortiz said with a straight face. "I really do -- I really do. It just hasn't gone our way. But you guys see them playing every week. The fight, the effort, the attitude: It's all there. We just got to get the breaks to go our way."

The Chargers won 11 games in back-to-back seasons with many of the same players. In some ways, this early success established proof of concept. The GM behind it argued one bad year should not be taken at face value.

"The season has not gone the way we wanted. I'm not going to say we anticipated this, and we're all pissed, we're all frustrated, mad. Whatever adjective you want to put on it, that's how we feel right now," Hortiz said. "But our job is to continue to fight this year but also have a team that we feel that we can go out there and be successful in the future, too. And so, to sit here and say, 'Oh, we're having a bad year, we should get rid of everybody'? That just doesn't seem like a smart way to build for the future."

The alternative was to get rid of nobody. Teams mostly eyed core pieces, as The Athletic previously reported. Conversations about veterans on expiring deals not named Khalil Mack would be contingent on an actual offer, of which there were not many in general, according to Hortiz.

It is common for a GM to check on a player's availability as a preliminary measure. One might expect an agreeable response from the only winless team in the NFL. But not this one.

The Chargers were supposed to be good. The fact they have been bad has them in a weird middle. They are not contending. But they also don't want to give up on the season. So they're not rebuilding.

"No one put together any packages that blew us away or that inspired us to continue," Hortiz said, "and frankly, not a lot of calls on individual players. There were a couple."

What a successful second half looks like depends on whom you ask. The Chargers are not yet mathematically eliminated from the playoff picture. Not enough games have been played.

Fans would almost certainly prefer the No. 1 pick over a few throwaway wins. And for players, the very principle of tanking is the act of playing for better replacements. A higher draft position would be handy for the front office, assuming there's still some leash to pull by April.

This season has become a mixed bag of competing interests.

Hortiz was effectively asked what aim could hold over this team the rest of the way. He seconded his CEO coach.

"Win the next game," Jim Harbaugh said. "Win this game and get on a roll. That's our goal."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.