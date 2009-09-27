Chargers get ugly win over slumping Dolphins

Picking up on something he'd seen while watching film during the week, Rivers scored on a 5-yard scramble late in the third quarter Sunday to highlight a 23-13 victory over the winless Miami Dolphins, who lost quarterback Chad Pennington to a shoulder injury early in the second half.
It was just the second rushing touchdown in Rivers' career.
"I'm not used to scoring on the run," said Rivers, who threw for 303 yards a week after setting his career high with 436 yards in a loss against the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't throw a touchdown pass or an interception.
In the shotgun on third-and-goal, Rivers couldn't find a receiver and the pocket collapsed, but a hole opened up the middle so he sprinted into the end zone for a 10-6 lead.
Rivers said the team video staff put together clips of the Dolphins' defense inside the 20-yard line.
"There were two or three that were called quarterback draws and a couple of others that happened just like that. I had that in the back of my mind all week."
"He said, 'If that thing opens up, I'm going to take off and run,' " Turner said. "I said, 'I hope it's on the 3 more than the 8.' "
Rivers' TD run capped a 75-yard, five-play drive that also included his 47-yard pass to Malcom Floyd and a razzle-dazzle play where Darren Sproles took a handoff and ran right before throwing a backward pass to Rivers, who hit tight end Antonio Gates for 19 yards.
Safety Eric Weddle intercepted Miami backup quarterback Chad Henne and returned it 31 yards for a score with just less than six minutes to play.
"As I told them in the locker room, you can't put your lip out too long," Miami coach Tony Sparano said.
The often-lackluster game was tied at 3 at halftime. San Diego had to settle for field goals by Nate Kaeding three times after getting inside the Dolphins' 10-yard line.
"We are having significant red zone problems and most of them are self-inflicted," Turner said.
Miami's only touchdown was a 14-yard run by San Diego native Ricky Williams with 2:51 left.
A week after throwing for a career-high 436 yards in a loss to Baltimore, Rivers was 18 of 33 for 303 yards.
Pennington was hit by linebacker Kevin Burnett after throwing an incomplete pass on third-and-7 from the Dolphins 40 on the first possession of the second half. Slow to get up, he took off his helmet and shoulder pads once he got to the sideline and had a bag of ice on his shoulder.
Pennington, who has a history of shoulder surgeries, said he was in a "state of shock."
"I'm truly disappointed because I know what type of work I've put in and what type of work our team has put in," he said.
The Dolphins ran the wildcat seven times for 42 yards, including three times on their impressive first drive - which nonetheless resulted in no points.
Miami moved 94 yards in 17 plays and consumed 9:29 on that drive. On second-and-goal from the 1, Ronnie Brown never got a handle on the handoff from Pennington and fumbled the ball into the end zone. Guard Justin Smiley came up with it, but he was touching the end line and it was ruled a touchback.
"It was there," Brown said. "I may have closed down a little bit early. That's just an area we've got to focus on, be better on. That's nothing but fundamentals."
Brown said it was tough watching the ball bounce away.
Four downs
» Chargers QB Philip Rivers is 21-5 as a starter at home.
» Chargers have 49 interceptions since 2007, the most in NFL.
» The Dolphins are starting 0-3 for the second time in three seasons.
» Chargers WR Tedd Ginn Jr. was held without a catch on Sunday, after having a career-high 11 receptions last week.
"To be in a situation where you've been effective and drove the ball down the field 94 yards and to be in a situation where you've got an opportunity to score and you don't take advantage of the opportunity, it's hard," he said.
Rivers fumbled when he was sacked by Joey Porter midway through the second quarter, with Phillip Merling recovering at the Chargers' 17. Miami had a first-and-goal on the 5, but the Chargers stuffed Brown twice and Dan Carpenter kicked a 24-yard field goal for a 3-all tie.
NOTES: Porter left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and didn't return. ... Chargers OLB Shawne Merriman was forced out early in the third quarter with a groin injury sustained a week earlier in a loss to Baltimore. ... The Chargers have a winning record after three games for just the second time in seven seasons.
