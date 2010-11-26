Chargers' Gates, Colts' Wayne questionable for Sunday night tilt

Published: Nov 26, 2010 at 09:25 AM

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts after practicing for the second time in six weeks.

Gates missed the previous two games while nursing a toe/foot injury. Gates was limited in practice Thursday, but he spent Wednesday and Friday's sessions in the training room.

"It didn't get worse," Chargers coach Norv Turner told The San Diego Union-Tribune on Friday. "He went through the walk-through. It doesn't help him to go two days in a row, so we'll see where he's at Sunday."

Also questionable for the Chargers are wide receiver Malcom Floyd (hamstring), safety Steve Gregory (shoulder), defensive end Travis Johnson (shoulder), cornerback Donald Strickland (hip), guard Louis Vasquez (neck) and tight end Kris Wilson (back).

Floyd was limited in practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He missed three games earlier this season with the same injury.

"For what he did on a limited basis, Malcom was all right," Turner said. "We're treating him like Gates in that we'll see where he's at on Sunday."

Wide receiver Patrick Crayton (wrist) has been ruled out, and rookie running back Ryan Mathews (ankle) is likely to miss his second game in a row. He didn't participate in practice all week and and is listed as doubtful.

Fullback Jacob Hester (hamstring), tight end Randy McMichael (hamstring) and wide receiver Legedu Naanee (hamstring) are listed as probable. Naanee likely will play for the first time since Week 5.

The Colts' leading receiver, Reggie Wayne, is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He didn't participate in practice Thursday, but he was back on the gridiron for a full practice Friday. Wayne hasn't missed a game this season.

Other Colts listed as questionable are linebackers Gary Brackett (toe) and Clint Session (elbow), running backs Mike Hart (ankle) and Javarris James (knee), tight end Brody Eldridge (rib) and defensive back Justin Tryon (foot).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 23

﻿Siran Neal﻿ has grown into a special teams ace for the Buffalo Bills. He's now being paid like one, too. The Bills agreed to terms with Neal on a three-year deal worth a maximum value of $10.9 million, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. 
news

Packers restructure Kenny Clark's contract, clear $10.8 million of cap space

The Green Bay Packers began chiseling away this week at their salary cap mountain. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the Packers restructured the contract of nose tackle ﻿Kenny Clark﻿.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. announces successful knee surgery, birth of his child

It's been quite a month for ﻿Odell Beckham﻿. The Los Angeles Rams receiver won a Super Bowl, saw the birth of his child and underwent knee surgery.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW