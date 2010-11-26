Chargers' Gates, Colts' Wayne questionable for Sunday night tilt

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts after practicing for the second time in six weeks.
Gates missed the previous two games while nursing a toe/foot injury. Gates was limited in practice Thursday, but he spent Wednesday and Friday's sessions in the training room.
"It didn't get worse," Chargers coach Norv Turner told The San Diego Union-Tribune on Friday. "He went through the walk-through. It doesn't help him to go two days in a row, so we'll see where he's at Sunday."
Also questionable for the Chargers are wide receiver Malcom Floyd (hamstring), safety Steve Gregory (shoulder), defensive end Travis Johnson (shoulder), cornerback Donald Strickland (hip), guard Louis Vasquez (neck) and tight end Kris Wilson (back).
Floyd was limited in practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He missed three games earlier this season with the same injury.
"For what he did on a limited basis, Malcom was all right," Turner said. "We're treating him like Gates in that we'll see where he's at on Sunday."
Wide receiver Patrick Crayton (wrist) has been ruled out, and rookie running back Ryan Mathews (ankle) is likely to miss his second game in a row. He didn't participate in practice all week and and is listed as doubtful.
Fullback Jacob Hester (hamstring), tight end Randy McMichael (hamstring) and wide receiver Legedu Naanee (hamstring) are listed as probable. Naanee likely will play for the first time since Week 5.
The Colts' leading receiver, Reggie Wayne, is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He didn't participate in practice Thursday, but he was back on the gridiron for a full practice Friday. Wayne hasn't missed a game this season.
Other Colts listed as questionable are linebackers Gary Brackett (toe) and Clint Session (elbow), running backs Mike Hart (ankle) and Javarris James (knee), tight end Brody Eldridge (rib) and defensive back Justin Tryon (foot).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.