Now on sale: Chargers OL Forrest Lamp's forest lamp

Not sure which appliance to get the special person in your life this holiday season?
Consider Forrest Lamp's Forrest lamp.
The Chargers guard with the unique name unveiled his first signature lamp as West Coast home decor chain Lamps Plus spokesman, a tree-trunk-inspired lighting fixture named -- you guessed it -- the Forrest lamp.
"The Forrest Sequoia is almost must-have portable lighting for those who need a rustic floor lamp," said Lamps Plus CEO Dennis Swanson in a press release. "We're eager to get the first Forrest Lamp signature lamp to customers throughout this season."
Swanson isn't alone; Lamp is just as eager to get his namesake appliance in your living room or home office. Why else would he put on a lamp photoshoot and crouch down like he's going to pancake a defensive tackle?
No one's telling a 6-foot-4, 295-pound man they won't buy his lamp. And that makes Forrest Lamp the NFL's best obvious spokesperson since Jake Butt and Charmin.