Now on sale: Chargers OL Forrest Lamp's forest lamp

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 01:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Not sure which appliance to get the special person in your life this holiday season?

Consider Forrest Lamp's Forrest lamp.

The Chargers guard with the unique name unveiled his first signature lamp as West Coast home decor chain Lamps Plus spokesman, a tree-trunk-inspired lighting fixture named -- you guessed it -- the Forrest lamp.

"The Forrest Sequoia is almost must-have portable lighting for those who need a rustic floor lamp," said Lamps Plus CEO Dennis Swanson in a press release. "We're eager to get the first Forrest Lamp signature lamp to customers throughout this season."

Swanson isn't alone; Lamp is just as eager to get his namesake appliance in your living room or home office. Why else would he put on a lamp photoshoot and crouch down like he's going to pancake a defensive tackle?

No one's telling a 6-foot-4, 295-pound man they won't buy his lamp. And that makes Forrest Lamp the NFL's best obvious spokesperson since Jake Butt and Charmin.

Related Content

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: 'There will be absolutely no change' with Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy's job is safe, and the Jones family will tell you as much until they're blue in the face. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that McCarthy's job is considered safe, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reinforced that Monday. 
news

NFL overreactions, Week 14: Steelers' offense is falling apart!

Are Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offense a major problem for Pittsburgh? Brandon Mendoza runs through five overreactions from Week 14.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Recap (AKA Play On Playoffs)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

Jaguars to start QB Gardner Minshew again Week 15 at Ravens

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback in Week 15.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL