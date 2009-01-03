Chargers' Floyd, Colts' Brackett among inactives

SAN DIEGO -- Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson planned to play in San Diego's wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday despite a groin injury.
San Diego wide receiver Malcom Floyd was inactive, and hasn't played since sustaining a collapsed lung in a victory at Kansas City on Dec. 14.
Tomlinson has a groin injury that was reported as a tear by NFL Network's Adam Schefter. Tomlinson was on the field two hours before kickoff testing his groin and was with the team for regular warmups.
Linebacker Gary Brackett was among the Colts' inactives. Ruled out earlier in the week, Brackett hasn't played since Nov. 30 after cracking a bone in his lower right leg.
Freddy Keiaho started at middle linebacker in Brackett's spot, and Tyjuan Hagler started in Keiaho's spot at weakside linebacker.
Also Saturday, the Colts signed tackle Michael Toudouze and released running back Najeh Davenport. Davenport was signed on Dec. 10 to shore up an injury-depleted backfield. He played in two games, gaining 26 yards on eight carries.
The Associated Press contributed to this report