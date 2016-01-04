Around the NFL

Chargers fire offensive coordinator Frank Reich

Published: Jan 04, 2016

Mike McCoy is staying in San Diego. The same cannot be said about his offensive coordinator.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Frank Reich has been dismissed after two seasons running McCoy's offense for the Chargers. The San Diego Union-Tribune had the first report.

The Chargers confirmed the news Monday night along with the release of five assistant coaches: offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, tight ends coach Pete Metzelaars, wide receivers coach Fred Graves, defensive line coach Don Johnson and assistant offensive line coach Andrew Dees.

The Chargers' offense was lopsided under Reich during a lost 2014 season in San Diego. The team piled up yardage in the passing game with Philip Rivers, but finished dead last in rushing and ranked 26th in points per game.

How much of this should be placed at the feet of the coordinator is a subject of debate. Running back Melvin Gordon struggled mightily in an injury-plagued and inconsistent rookie season, while a constantly shifting offensive line opened up few running lanes and allowed Rivers to take a beating.

But change was coming in the organization, and the Chargers' decision to keep McCoy and general manager Tom Telesco meant a fall guy had to be found elsewhere. Reich took the hit. It remains to be seen if defensive coordinator John Pagano meets a similar fate. Reich's firing comes one year after he interviewed for head-coaching openings with the Jets and Bills.

One name that will be immediately connected to the job vacancy is Ken Whisenhunt, who was fired as the Titans' head coach in November and is currently unattached to a team. Whisenhunt was McCoy's OC in 2013, when the Chargers went 10-6 and won a playoff game.

The reunion makes sense. Let's see if it happens.

