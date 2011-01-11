Chargers fill special-teams post by hiring Bisaccia from Bucs

Rich Bisaccia, who spent the past nine seasons on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' staff, was hired by the San Diego Chargers on Tuesday to coach special teams.
The former Bucs associate head coach and special-teams coordinator joined Tampa Bay in 2002, winning a Super Bowl in his first season, and developed one of the NFL's top special-teams units.
"Rich's special teams have had success in this league," Chargers coach Norv Turner said on the team's official website. "He's been with Tampa Bay for nine years, and their teams have been consistently good to excellent. He helped them win a Super Bowl. Rich is a high-energy guy that I know will bring out the best in our players."
San Diego, plagued by poor play on kick teams all season, dismissed coordinator Steve Crosby after a 9-7 campaign.
Assistant defensive backs coach Dwayne Stukes, who has been on the Bucs' staff since 2006, will take over Bisaccia's duties in Tampa Bay, the team announced on its website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.