Chargers' fifth-round pick Johnnie Troutman has surgery

Published: Apr 30, 2012 at 07:46 PM

Offensive guard Johnnie Troutman, picked in the fifth round by the San Diego Chargers in the 2012 NFL Draft, will be out of action until September after having pectoral surgery recently, the North County Times reported Monday.

Brooks: Who struck draft gold?

Bucky Brooks takes a look at which teams hit it big in the draft and which should be hoping they didn't strike out.

"We were aware of the injuries, and that the pectoral tear could keep him out five months," Chargers general manager A.J. Smith told the newspaper. "We hope that timetable is shorter. We will continue to monitor him, and we know he'll be with us for an extended period."

The newspaper reported that Troutman, the 149th overall pick, might end up missing the 2012 season, and that the team will probably place him on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

A source also told the newspaper that Troutman is still dealing with knee issues that bothered him in the run-up to the draft.

"Had it not been for some of the medical concerns, Johnnie wouldn't have been there in the fifth (round)," Chargers director of college scouting John Spanos told the newspaper. "We feel good about him recovering from both (the knee and pectoral injuries), and they don't change our opinion of him as a player or our excitement about what he brings."

