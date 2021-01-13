Los Angeles Chargers exploring Urban Meyer as HC candidate

If Urban Meyer wants to be an NFL head coach, more than one team is interested in the possibility.

The Los Angeles Chargers are exploring Meyer as a candidate and the two sides have spoken recently, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. While a formal interview has not been conducted, the process has delayed Meyer's discussions with the Jaguars about their HC vacancy as he considers all his options.

The Chargers have many as well. They've completed interviews with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Bills OC Brian Daboll, Giants OC Jason Garrett, Titans OC Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, with more interviews planned with Colts DC Matt Eberflus and 49ers DC Robert Saleh. L.A. has also requested an interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.

Jacksonville's search, meanwhile, has been on pause as the team awaits a decision from Meyer, Rapoport added. Other candidates include Bieniemy, Saleh, Smith and and interim Falcons coach Raheem Morris.