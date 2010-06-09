Chargers expected to add veteran OT Thomas if he passes physical

Veteran offensive tackle Tra Thomas will sign with the San Diego Chargers pending a physical that he will take Wednesday, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
Thomas likely would be insurance for Chargers left tackle Marcus McNeill, who along with wide receiver Vincent Jackson, has yet to sign his restricted free agent tender.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday the Chargerswarned both players that their 2010 salaries could be cut significantly if they don't sign their tenders by June 15. However, Jackson and McNeill reportedly are prepared to sit out part of the 2010 season in protest.
Thomas, 35, spent last season in Jacksonville, where he played mostly as a backup but started three games. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was selected to three Pro Bowls.