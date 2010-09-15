Chargers expect home opener to be blacked out on local TV

Then there's the divisive issue of general manager A.J. Smith's hardball tactics against two of the team's best players, Pro Bowl wide receiver Vincent Jackson and left tackle Marcus McNeill. When the two restricted free agents didn't sign their contract tenders for more than $3 million by June 15, Smith slashed their pay by more than $2.5 million, giving them less incentive to end their holdouts. Smith then placed the players on the roster-exempt list, meaning that if they do sign, they'll be suspended for three games.